V-P inaugurates facilities at IIT Dharwad

March 01, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Belagavi

Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar inaugurated new facilities in the Indian Institute of Technology Dharwad on Friday.

He inaugurated Central Learning Theatre (CLT), Knowledge Resource and Data Centre (KRDC) and two new entrance gates, at the new campus. He delivered a keynote address to the students, faculty and staff of the institute.

Mr. Dhankhar focused on the role of institutions of eminence like IITs in nation-building. “The youth of the country are vital stakeholders in democracy and nation building. The convergence of talent in IIT Dharwad will considerably help the students here at the youngest IIT. This institute of excellence has enough potential to grow and march up to the next level,” he said.

The V-P urged the alumnus of IIT Dharwad to contribute to the institute and enrich the talent pool. To support the growth of the institute, he said that they would facilitate the signing of an MoU between the Indian Council of World Affairs and IIT Dharwad, which would open up immense possibilities to emerge as a window to the world. He emphasized that India is poised to become the third-largest economy globally in the next few years, and urged the students to leverage the power of technology to help India achieve its goals and join the ranks of developed nations by 2047. He encouraged the students to tap into their talent, and potential, to chase their dreams and passion.

Venkappayya R. Desai, Director, IIT Dharwad, said that the institute aimed at creating an Akshaya Kshetra, a sustainable region by harnessing resources. “Our objective was to achieve net zero in three sectors – water, energy and waste,” he said.

“The CLT is an iconic building with a built-up area of 19,135 square metres, featuring multiple lecture halls and auditoriums that can seat from 30 to 600 students. It has a distinctive ramp granting access to all halls and a stunning 60m wide membrane fabric dome, making it an architectural marvel. The KRDC is a majestic 8540 sq.m. of built-up area temple-like tower structure housing the central library, reading rooms, data center, and digital learning facilities. Its viewing gallery offers breathtaking views of Dharwad city from 46m height,” Prof. Desai said.

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister, said Dharwad was a major hub for higher education with the presence of institutions like IIT and IIIT that paved the way for industrial growth of the region. “The twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad are among the emerging technology and economic powerhouses of Karnataka,” he said.

The institute is fast emerging as a leading centre of research and innovation, fulfilling its mandate of using technology for the progress of the nation and the world following the inauguration of the permanent campus by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 12, 2023, he said.

Sudesh Dhankar, Second Lady of India, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Governor, Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council, faculty members, staff and students and others were present.