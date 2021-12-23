‘UVCE will be developed on the lines of IIT’

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan has said the State Government will develop the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) on the lines of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). He spoke while piloting the Bill to upgrade the college into a university in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

The Minister said there was a need for upgrading the college considering the advances in the field of engineering. It would be a centre of excellence. “Right now, we are spending only ₹40 crore a year. However, the annual budget of IIT in Mumbai is over ₹1,200 crore. We wish to develop the institute as a model college,” he said.

The Government would develop seven more engineering colleges, including one in Belagavi, on the lines of IIT in the State. Similarly, 30 engineering colleges, one in each district, would also be upgraded, he added.