ADVERTISEMENT

UVCE to come up on IIT model on BU campus

Updated - September 27, 2024 12:38 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet has decided to set up University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), the State’s first autonomous institute on the IIT model, on 50 acres on the Jnana Bharati campus of Bengaluru University.

ADVERTISEMENT

The estimated cost for the establishment of the college is ₹500 crore in a phase manner, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said. The K.R. Circle campus and heritage building would remain with the institution.

The Karnataka Anand Marriages Registration Rules, 2024, have been approved by the Cabinet. The Centre passed the Act, bringing Sikh traditional marriages under the purview of legal recognition. The individual states have asked to frame rules for the registration of Anand marriages.

ADVERTISEMENT

A sum of ₹29.35 crore has been approved for construction of a bridge across river Kabini in Varuna constituency in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A sum of ₹200 crore has been approved for a project on flood control and flood management for Bennihalla, a tributary of Malaprabha, Mr. Patil said.

The State Cabinet has authorised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to identity two eminent persons from various constituencies to nominate to the State Legislative Council. A sum of ₹40.79 crore has been alloted to upgrade 74 Adarsh ​​high schools into PUC  colleges in commerce and science subjects, Mr. Patil said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US