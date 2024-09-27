GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UVCE to come up on IIT model on BU campus

Published - September 27, 2024 12:35 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The State Cabinet has decided to set up University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), the State’s first autonomous institute on the IIT model, on 50 acres on the Jnana Bharati campus of Bengaluru University.

The estimated cost for the establishment of the college is ₹500 crore in a phase manner, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H.K. Patil said. The K.R. Circle campus and heritage building would remain with the institution.

The Karnataka Anand Marriages Registration Rules, 2024, have been approved by the Cabinet. The Centre passed the Act, bringing Sikh traditional marriages under the purview of legal recognition. The individual states have asked to frame rules for the registration of Anand marriages.

A sum of ₹29.35 crore has been approved for construction of a bridge across river Kabini in Varuna constituency in Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru.

A sum of ₹200 crore has been approved for a project on flood control and flood management for Bennihalla, a tributary of Malaprabha, Mr. Patil said.

The State Cabinet has authorised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to identity two eminent persons from various constituencies to nominate to the State Legislative Council. A sum of ₹40.79 crore to upgrade 74 Adarsh ​​high schools into PUC  colleges in commerce and science subjects, Mr. Patil said.

