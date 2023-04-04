UVCE seats will be filled through CET and JEE with 75:25 ratio  

April 04, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 75% of undergraduate seats at the University of Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE), the first autonomous State university on the lines of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), will be filled through the Common Entrance Test (CET) conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) while the remaining 25% seats will be filled through the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) as all India quota seats for the 2023-24 academic year.

The State government has submitted the proposal to the NTA in this regard and is waiting for its consent.

The UVCE was formed as an autonomous university in March 2022, and the government has decided to develop the institution on the lines of the IIT. In the 2022-23 academic year, the government filled all undergraduate course seats through CET only.

Among 744 Bachelor of Engineering (BE) and Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) seats in UVCE, the Civil Engineering branch has 126 seats. The mechanical branch has 168 seats, Computer Science 74, Information Science 63, Electrical and Electronics 84, Electronic and Communication 126, the Artificial Intelligence Engineering branch has 63, and the B.Arch branch has 40 seats.

Speaking to The Hindu, H.N. Ramesh, Principal of UVCE, said, “An autonomous university on the lines of the IIT, filling seats through State and national entrance tests in the 75:25 ratio is a must according to the UVCE Act. Therefore, the State government has submitted the proposal to the NTA on this. If the NTA gives consent, a total of 558 seats will become State quota seats and 186 seats will become all-India quota seats among 744 undergraduate seats.”