UUCMS portal of Bengaluru North University hacked and marks of students tampered with

The Unified University College Management System (UUCMS) portal of Bengaluru North University in Kolar was recently hacked and the marks of failed graduate students tampered with.

The Kolar District Cybercrime and Narcotics Control Police, who investigated a complaint filed by the Registrar of the university, have arrested Girish, Sandesh, and Surya. Girish and Sandesh are trustees of MNG Pre-University College and Smart Degree College in Kolar, respectively, while Surya is a student of the college, the police said.

The State government will conduct a high-level probe and the UUCMS has also called for tightening of security measures.

The UUCMS portal was set up following the implementation of the National Education Policy. All functions, including student registration, fee payments, and declaration of examination results are being done via the portal.

An investigation has revealed that the accused misused the login credentials of Thippeswamy, Registrar, to hack into the portal and tampered with the marks of over 60 students. They also got ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 from each student for the deed.

The hacking came to light recently when one of the accused came to get money from a student in Vijayapura of Bengaluru Rural district. During interrogation by the police he confessed to the crime.

A police official said, “The bank accounts of the three arrested have been frozen. Many more are suspected to be involved in this case and the investigation is on.”

Niranjana, the Chancellor, said they had requested the police to provide details of the students who have benefited and have passed with the tampered marks. “After receiving the police report, the degree of those students will be withheld,” she said.

Meanwhile, students have raised questions about the credibility of the UUCMS portal and demanded a high-level investigation in this regard.

“This is a very serious issue and the government should conduct a high-level investigation,” urged Gautham (name changed), a final year degree student.

Speaking to The Hindu, M.C. Sudhakar, Minister of Higher Education, said: “The government has taken serious note of the hacking of the portal. A probe will be ordered to investigate this case and appropriate measures will be taken to protect the portal and the data of students.”