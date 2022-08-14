Uttararadhane celebrated in a grand manner at Mantralayam

A helicopter showering flowers on the chariot at Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

A view of the crowd that gathered at Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt in Mantralayam, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Uttararadhane organised as part of the 351st Aaradhane of Sri Raghavendra Swami at Mantralayam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh was celebrated in a grand manner with several thousands of devotees from Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Kerala participating.

As part of the Aaradhane ritual, a rathotsav was organised. And, when the chariot was being pulled, a helicopter showered flowers on it.

Artists from various parts of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana sang religious songs and gave cultural performances.

Earlier, Subudhendra Tirtha, peethadhipathi of Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt, offered a special puja to the saint and also at his Moola Brindavan.

In his speech, Dr. Subudhendra Tirtha said that Hindu religion treats all religions equally. There is no discrimination against anyone in the mutt and the authorities welcome all people irrespective of their caste and religion who come to seek the blessings of Sri Raghavendra Swami.

A Sri Raghavendra Swami Mutt branch and a Dasoha Chatra (house of Dasoha) each will be established in Ayodhya, Kashi and Gaya. And, a kalyana mantapa has already been established in Haridwar, he said.

He also said that ₹2,000 will be increased in the salaries of those working in the mutt on daily wage basis for the last five years and 6.8% dearness allowance will be given to those working on a permanent basis, Dr. Subudhendra Tirtha said and added that the increase in the salaries of the employees working under the Nanjangood Mutt will come to ₹1.75 crore.

Mutt manager S.K. Srinivas Rao, Venkatesh Joshi, Raja Giriyachar, N. Vadirajachar and other staff were present.