Uttararadhana at Mantralayamdraws large number of devotees

On the third day of the 348th Aradhana at the Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralayam in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, the Uttararadhana celebrations were held and several thousands of devotees who came from various parts of the country witnessed the holy event.

A helicopter showered flowers on the Maharatostavam.

From early morning on Sunday, special pujas followed by Maha Panchamruta Abhishekham to Moola Brindavanam of Guru Raghavendra Swamy, and other rituals were held and the Peethabhidipati of the Mutt Sri Subudhendra Swamiji led all devotional and cultural events.

While addressing the gathering, Sri Subudhendra Swamiji said that the blessings of Sri Guru Rayaru will always be with devotees who witnessed the Aradhana every year.

The mutt had made all arrangements for devotees coming from across the country.

Referring to floods in Karnataka and other parts of the country too, Sri Subudhendra Swamiji said that the mutt will take initiatives to address the sufferings of those who were affected by the floods. He urged the governments concerned to take up rehabilitation work and announce compensation. He wished soldiers on the borders a good health. Pandit Raja Giriyachar, Sumayindrachar, N. Vadirajachar, Madhavshetty, S.K. Srinivasrao and MLA from Mantralayam Balanagareddy and others were present.