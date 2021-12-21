Uttara Kannada reports 29 new cases in a day

All precautionary measures taken, says Deputy Commissioner

In the wake of 29 fresh cases of COVID-19 being reported in a single day, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada Mullai Muhilan has said that there is no need for people to panic as all adequate precautionary measures have been taken.

In a press release issued in Karwar on Tuesday, Mr. Muhilan has said that of the 29 cases, 19 were from Morarji Desai Residential School at Ramnagar in Joida taluk and all infected students have been isolated in a building and given treatment.

This apart, swab samples of 155 students have been taken and sent for test. And, they too have been sheltered separately. Assistant Commissioner of Karwar Sub Division Vidyashree Chandragi visited the spot and taken requisite measures, he said.

He said that health, revenue and other officials too visited the spot to oversee and review the arrangements made in the containment zone. An ambulance has been stationed at Ramnagar. And, one wing has been converted into a COVID-19 Care Centre.

Of the remaining 10 cases, three each were from Haliyal and Sirsi and two each from Siddapur and Yellapur.

Appeal

The Deputy Commissioner has appealed to the general public in the district not to panic as all requisite precautionary measures have been taken. He has also appealed to them to wear face masks, maintain physical distancing and follow other COVID-19 guidelines. He has urged the people to celebrate Christmas and the New Year with caution and cooperate with the district administration in keeping the pandemic under control. Violators will be dealt with strictly, he has warned.