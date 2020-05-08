Uttara Kannada records 12 new cases related to P-659

Uttara Kannada Deputy Commissioner K. Harish Kumar has said that in the wake of 12 new cases being reported from the containment zone in Bhatkal, bandobast would be further strengthened. Addressing a press conference in Karwar on Friday, Mr. Harish Kumar said that all the 12 new cases were related to the young woman (P-659) who tested positive on May 6. Of these 12 patients, 10 are family members of the young woman and one a friend, while another is a neighbour.

He appealed to the people of the district not to panic as the source of infection had been traced and found limited to Bhatkal which was already a containment zone. Further steps were being taken to strictly enforce the lockdown in the containment zone, he said.

Mr. Harish Kumar said that they had received information regarding three families from Bhatkal visiting a neuro hospital in Mangaluru for treatment. Anybody who had gone to the neuro hospital in Mangaluru for treatment should voluntarily give information to the district administration, he said, making an appeal to the citizens not to opt for self-medication.

He said that as per the guidelines and relaxations announced by the State government, economic activities were being allowed in the district barring Bhatkal taluk. People coming to the district from other States and also from abroad would be compulsorily quarantined as per the COVID-19 advisory. However, citizens should not look down upon people arriving here from other States and also those from abroad, he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Uttara Kannada Zilla Panchayat M. Roshan has said that all the COVID-19 positive patients were being shifted to the designated ward at the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences. All facilities would be extended to them, he added.