Uttara Kannada landslip: Operation to find missing Kerala lorry and driver to continue on July 28

The operation to trace the missing Kerala lorry and its driver, believed to be buried underwater after a landslip near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district, entered the 12th day on Saturday, but efforts did not yield any positive result. On Saturday, the district administration began searching based on location coordinates given by the team of radar experts from Delhi.

Expert swimmers and divers from Udupi, led by Eshwar Malpe, began the search, after the arrival of tug boats from the Navy. However, they did not find any positive signs till evening.

Briefing presspersons at Shirur on Saturday evening, Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada Lakshmi Priya said that the teams searched at three of the four contact points given by the private agency.

“However except mud and stones, the search teams did not see anything else. We are trying to assess what went wrong. We will consult the experts on the issue and will continue the operation on Sunday,” she said.

She said that pontoons which were supposed to reach the site on Saturday had been delayed owing to technical issues. She clarified that except information received through wireless communication, they had no further information on what transpired during search. “Once the teams returned to the river bank and shared details, an analysis would be done of what went wrong and a further plan would be chalked out,” she said.

Earlier in the day, Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, MP, whose absence had raised several questions, visited the landslip site. Subsequently, he also met family members of Jagannath Naik, who is still missing. He also visited the relief centre at Shirur.

