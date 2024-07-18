Uttara Kannada landslip: Of 10 missing persons, six bodies recovered

As rains continued to slow down work to clear mud on NH 66 near Shirur, where a landslip occurred on Monday, the district administration has confirmed that 10 persons went missing after the landslip.

Officials have said that they recovered the bodies of Avantika Naik, a little girl, and Chinnan, a tanker driver, from Tamil Nadu, on Thursday. With these, six bodies have been recovered so far.

Meanwhile, following continuing rainfall, a holiday has been declared on Friday for all schools and colleges in all the 12 taluks of Uttara Kannada.

Landslips have continued to affect traffic on major roads in the district. On Thursday, another landslip was reported on NH 66 near Bargi village in Kumta taluk. The landslip had blocked two lanes of the four-lane road and vehicles were allowed on the remaining two lanes. However, as earthmovers were deployed to clear the road, another landslip occurred blocking the entire highway. Authorities managed to clear two lanes in the night.

Deputy Commissioner of Uttara Kannada Lakshmi Priya told presspersons on Thursday that they had received complaints about 10 persons, including five of a family from Shirur, missing after the landslip on Monday. Other missing persons included one woman and three drivers.

The bodies of six persons have been recovered so far, she said. The authorities have identified four bodies as belonging to the Naik family of Shirur. The fifth body has been identified as that of the tanker driver. The identity of the sixth person was yet to be ascertained, she said.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the GPS location of a truck, which was transporting timber from Joida to Kerala, had been traced near the landslip site, and it was suspected that the truck was buried under the mud.

She also said that a LPG tanker that had fallen into the adjoining Gangavali river had been stabilised near Sagadageri village. Experts were in the process of releasing the gas slowly and hence, people in nearby villages had been relocated to rehabilitation centres after severing the power supply, she said.

On Thursday, the Deputy Commissioner handed over a compensation cheque of ₹5 lakh to the family of Chinnan, whose body was recovered on Thursday. She also held a review meeting directing officials to submit within two days, report on all human habitats in the district which were prone to rain damages and precautionary measures taken so far.

Eight gates opened

Meanwhile, the rains continued to lash the district on Thursday. As there is heavy inflow at the Kadra dam, eight crest gates have been opened to release 61,000 cusecs of water. Till date, 2,564 persons have been sheltered in relief camps in the district.

