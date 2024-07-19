GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Uttara Kannada landslip: Clearing rubble to take two days

Holiday declared for schools, colleges on account of red alert

Updated - July 19, 2024 11:05 pm IST

Published - July 19, 2024 11:04 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner of Uttar Kananda district Lakshmi Priya and other officials visited the landslip site near Shirur in Uttar Kannada district on Friday to review the ground situation.

Deputy Commissioner of Uttar Kananda district Lakshmi Priya and other officials visited the landslip site near Shirur in Uttar Kannada district on Friday to review the ground situation.

Work to clear the rubble at the landslip site near Shirur in Uttar Kannada district continued on Friday and it is likely to take another day or two to open national highway 66 for vehicular movement.

Work to clear the rubble at the landslip site near Shirur in Uttar Kannada district continued on Friday and it is likely to take another day or two to open national highway 66 for vehicular movement.

Amid continued rainfall, the work on clearing the rubble that has blocked the National Highway 66 near Shirur in Ankola taluk of Uttara Kannada district has continued and is likely to take another day or two for complete restoration of vehicular movement.

In the wake of the red alert being sounded for the district by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the district administration has been declared for schools and colleges in the district on Saturday.

Death toll up to 7

Meanwhile, the number of bodies recovered has risen to seven with another body being found on Thursday evening. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Uttar Kannada district Lakshmi Priya, who, along with various officials, visited the landslip site on Friday, although one side of the NH had been cleared, no permission had been given for traffic movement on the stretch. She clarified that the stretch would be opened for vehicular movement only after all the rubble was cleared. Amid continuous rains, efforts were on to make the national highway motorable, she said.

As on Friday, a total of 2,373 persons have been sheltered in 30 relief centres in the district.

Bomb squad members searching for the truck that has reportedly been buried under the rubble after the Monday’s landslip near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district on Friday.

Bomb squad members searching for the truck that has reportedly been buried under the rubble after the Monday's landslip near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district on Friday.

The Superintendent of Police Narayan has said that the search for the truck and its driver Arjun was under way. While the GPS location of the vehicle had been traced at the site of the landslip, they were not being able to exactly locate the vehicle under the rubble. A bomb detection squad had also been pressed into service to detect the location of the vehicle and Navy personnel along with teams of NDRF, SDRF and fire brigade had searched Gangavali river for any possibility of the truck being pushed into the river, he said.

Inspector General of Police Amit Singh also visited the landslip site on Friday, reviewed the progress and gave necessary instructions to the officials on the remaining works to be carried out taking precautionary measures. ZP CEO Ishwar Kumar Kandu, Assistant Commissioner of Bhatkal Dr. Nayana and others were present.

Another landslip

Meanwhile Kumta-Siddapur connecting road has been blocked owing to a landslip. The rubble, along with trees from the hill near Ullur Mutt in Divalli village of Kumta taluk, has slid for close to a km and blocked the road. Three earthmovers have been deployed to clear the road.

Bengaluru-Honnavar highway was also blocked for some time as a huge tree fell on it. It was cleared after a while.

Safe now

The loaded LPG tanker that was pushed into Gangavali river following the landslip near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district.

The loaded LPG tanker that was pushed into Gangavali river following the landslip near Shirur in Uttara Kannada district.

Meanwhile experts have safely emptied the LPG gas tanker that was pushed into Gangavali river after the Monday’s landslip near Shirur village. The Deputy Commissioner has declared Sadageri and adjoining areas as safe for the residents to return.

Karnataka / Hubli / rains / land resources / environmental issues / natural disasters / Environmental disasters / disaster management / flood

