Uttara Kannada farmers bear the brunt of MLC’s personal vengeance

Thirteen farmers in Uttara Kannada district, who have been struggling to get tractor loans, have learnt after nine long months that their MLC had a role to play in the delay.

The farmers of several villages in Haliyal taluk, who applied for the loan through a cooperative bank last year, never thought that their applications would be kept pending because they had opted for a particular brand of tractor from a dealer who was not in the good books of the MLC. Farmers Parashuram Babu Dhepi, Babu Yallappa Goudappanavar, Vinayak Narayan Ragate and 10 others applied for loan from the Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Society that functions under the Kanara District Cooperative Bank (KDCC). They had made frequent enquiries, but to no avail. But, they were perplexed when they learnt that those who had applied for loans to buy from Mahalaxmi Tractors of Haliyal had no hassles. They then learnt that Mahalaxmi Tractors had been named the authorised supplier by the bank. Significantly, the firm is owned by MLC Srikant Ghotnekar’s son Shrinivas Ghotnekar.

When The Hindu contacted the Managing Director of KDCC, he clarified that although the bank had appointed an authorised supplier it did not mean that the farmers should not purchase from other dealers. But when asked about the case of 13 farmers, he said: “We have received memoranda from the farmers. The matter will be placed before the board meeting.” Mr. Srikant Ghotnekar, who is also Chairman of KDCC Bank, said. “The dealer spent ₹5 lakh in his attempt to defeat me in the election. So I have stopped it.” Later, he said there was no compulsion on the bank to release tractor loans.

He declined allegations of favouritism towards Mahalaxmi Tractors.

Meanwhile, the farmers have now written to Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar seeking his intervention.