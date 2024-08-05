Uttara Kannada decides to appoint spotters to watch out for landslips

In a bid to minimise loss of life and property on account of landslips during rainy season, the Uttara Kannada district administration has chalked out a plan to appoint spotters to keep a watch on landslip-prone sties.

According to a press release from the district administration, the plan is to train spotters on keeping a watch over landslip-prone sites and caution the administration well ahead of any mishap.

Geological Society of India (GSI) has identified 439 landslip sensitive zones, while the State government has identified landslip-prone sites in various gram panchayats.

The plan is to appoint spotters at the taluk level and ask them to keep a watch on the landslip-prone sites, for which the requisite directions have already been issued, the release said.

As per a GSI report, there are 39 landslip sensitive sites in Ankola taluk, 13 in Haliyal, 92 in Honnavar, 56 in Joida, 34 in Karwar, 48 in Kumta, 58 in Siddapur, 59 in Sirsi, 38 in Yallapur and one each in Bhatkal and Mundgod taluks.

Eligible candidates selected as spotters will be provided training by GSI and subsequently, they will have to keep a watch on the landslip prone sites on a regular basis and report back to the office.

The administration plans to appoint personnel from revenue and forest departments now serving in the landslip sensitive zones as spotters. The officials of the respective departments have been directed to deploy their services at the earliest, the release said.

