Karnataka

Uttara Kannada continues to be tense

Karnataka Hubballi 13/12/2017 For use in the issue of December 13 The situation in Uttar Kannada district continued remain tense with Sirsi witnessing violence on Tuesday after thousands of members of BJP and Hindutva outfits resorted to stone pelting resulting in lathicharge during the bandh call. A fire brigade personnel putting off a fire in Sirsi.

Karnataka Hubballi 13/12/2017 For use in the issue of December 13 The situation in Uttar Kannada district continued remain tense with Sirsi witnessing violence on Tuesday after thousands of members of BJP and Hindutva outfits resorted to stone pelting resulting in lathicharge during the bandh call. A fire brigade personnel putting off a fire in Sirsi.   | Photo Credit: BySpecialArrangement

BJP wants NIA probe; Home Minister accuses it of spreading falsehood

Sporadic violence in Uttara Kannada district continued unabated on Tuesday too, as a bandh in Sirsi town turned violent, with cases of stone-throwing and vandalism taking place. The police fired tear gas shells to control the mob in some parts of the town.

This comes a day after a similar bandh and protest rally in Kumta, called by the BJP, turned violent. Prohibitory orders continue in the district for the next two days. A rally was taken out by the BJP and other Hindutva outfits, though prohibitory orders were in place in Sirsi on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the political row over the alleged murder of Paresh Mesta reached the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, as BJP legislators petitioned Governor Vajubhai R. Vala demanding a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the case. The BJP continued to claim that Mesta was tortured and killed, despite the doctor, who conducted autopsy on the body, refuting the claims. The BJP alleged that the doctor’s statements were only “part of a cover-up”.

Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy refuted the BJP allegations saying that they had to wait at least till the post-mortem report is out, before deciding if it was a murder. He accused the BJP of spreading rumours and politicising the issue, for electoral gains.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 4, 2020 12:27:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/uttara-kannada-continues-to-be-tense/article21571614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY