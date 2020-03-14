Uttara Kannada administrationsets up COVID-19 help desks

A COVID-19 help desk that was set up at the Karwar Bus Stand on Friday.

MANGALURU

14 March 2020 01:27 IST

The Uttara Kannada district administration has set up help desks in all its 12 taluk headquarters as a precautionary measure to deal with COVID-19, Deputy Commissioner K. Harish Kumar said on Friday.

They have been opened in bus stands in the taluk headquarters and at four railway stations at Karwar, Gokarna, Murdeshwar and Bhatkal.

In addition, two help desks have been opened at the tourist spots of Gokarna and Murdeshwar, which are frequented by foreign tourists, the Deputy Commissioner said in a communique. These desks will educate people on COVID-19, collect self-declaration forms from those who have returned from foreign countries and carry out thermal scanning of suspected commuters.

Advertising

Advertising

The details of all foreign tourists who have been staying in Uttara Kannada are being collected through schools as an extra measure to counter-check their presence in the district, Mr. Kumar said.

The details of all patients who have visited medical practitioners (both government and private) are being collected daily by the Health Department.

The standard operating procedure is being followed in suspected cases.

Government buildings have been identified for quarantine facilities. In addition, two private hospitals have been identified along with the Naval base health facilities for isolation centres and hospital facilities, Mr. Kumar said.