Uttara Kananda man kills wife, hides body in barrel

February 26, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - Belagavi

A man allegedly killed his wife and hid her body in a barrel in Tergaon village near Haliyal in Uttara Kannada district.

Tukaram Madiwal, 38, killed his wife Shantakumari, 33, and hid her body in a water barrel for two days. He threw the barrel away in a jungle. On Saturday, he told his home owner that he was vacating his rented house. He said he was going to Goa.

However, the home owner and neighbours, who noticed the wife’s absence, intimated the police. The police questioned him and he confessed to killing her and disposing of the body.

He told the police that he was upset after she complained of him being friendly with some other women, and strangled her. A case has been registered in Haliyal police station.