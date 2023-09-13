ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh officials visit Karnataka to study initiatives implemented in KSRTC

September 13, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - Bengaluru

They met Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and KSRTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officials from Uttar Pradesh called on Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy in Bengaluru on September 13, 2023. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A team of officials from Uttar Pradesh visited the offices of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to study the latest initiatives implemented by the corporation.

They met Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and KSRTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar.

A team of officials from Uttar Pradesh was in Bengaluru to study how KSRTC operates its Ambaari Ustav bus service. | Photo Credit: File photo

The team visited Depot 4 of Bangalore Central division to study the operational and maintenance practices of premium services like Airavat Club Class, Ambaari Dream Class, and Ambaari Utsav buses. They also visited the electric bus depot and charging station.

Anbu Kumar shared detailed information on all the initiatives implemented in the corporation.

