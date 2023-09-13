September 13, 2023 10:19 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - Bengaluru

A team of officials from Uttar Pradesh visited the offices of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to study the latest initiatives implemented by the corporation.

They met Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, and KSRTC Managing Director Anbu Kumar.

The team visited Depot 4 of Bangalore Central division to study the operational and maintenance practices of premium services like Airavat Club Class, Ambaari Dream Class, and Ambaari Utsav buses. They also visited the electric bus depot and charging station.

Anbu Kumar shared detailed information on all the initiatives implemented in the corporation.

