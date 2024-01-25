Utilise grants properly and ensure development, says KKRDB chairman

January 25, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - Yadgir

Chairman of Kalyan Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) and MLA Ajay Singh has directed officials to utilise grants released by the board properly within the time frame and achieve the target fixed.

He was addressing a review meeting of the development works taken up under KKRDB grants here on Wednesday.

The State government has sanctioned ₹5,000 crore to the board to be utilised for the development of the region. And, ₹3,000 crore has already been distributed to the districts that come under the region.

“Yadgir district has also received its share. And, officials of government departments concerned should utilise the grants distributed within the period prescribed and ensure development,” he said and added that if the grants are not properly utilised, further grants will not be released.

Focusing on incomplete works, Mr. Singh said that “you have to complete ongoing works by the end of February and submit a detailed report on works not taken up and grants not utilized by that time.”

Expressing serious concern about the district’s poor performance in SSLC exams, he said that the Education Department officers should put more efforts to improve the performance and take the district high up in the State’s rank list. “The board will extend its cooperation to ensure development in the education sector as it has released grants under the Akshara Avishkara scheme,” he said.

“Mini Vidhana Soudhas will come up in each district under the Kalyan Karnataka region, as ₹3.75 crore has been earmarked for the purpose,” Mr. Singh said.

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises and also district in-charge Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, who was present, said that every development work should be transparent and also completed within the time specified.

Member of Parliament Raja Amareshwar Naik, MLAs Channareddy Patil Tunnur and Sharanagouda Kandkur, KKRDB secretary Sundaresh Babu, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Garima Panwar, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha and district-level officers were present.