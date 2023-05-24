U.T. Khader elected Assembly Speaker

May 24, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Five-time Congress MLA and former Minister U.T. Khader was unanimously elected Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Mr. Khader is the 23rd Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the first Muslim to hold the post in Karnataka.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah proposed the name of Mr. Khader and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar seconded it. The Congress Legislature Party had unanimously chosen Mr. Khader for the post.

Mr. Khader served as Deputy Leader of the Opposition when BJP was in power (2019-23). He served as the Health, and the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in the Siddaramaiah-led government during 2013-18.

ADVERTISEMENT