Using social media to promote voluntary blood donation

To mark World Blood Donor Day, which is observed on June 14, the Karnataka State AIDS Prevention Society (KSAPS), under the aegis of the Karnataka State Blood Transfusion Council, has issued a directive to all blood banks in the State to use Facebook blood donation feature to connect with voluntary blood donors.

Karnataka is the only State, apart from the capital New Delhi, that has issued this directive to blood banks. “Keen on tapping the power of social media to connect donors with all blood banks in the State, we have told all blood banks in Karnataka to explore possibilities on how best they can use social media to create awareness and enable voluntary blood donations. In particular, we have trained representatives from blood banks to use the Facebook blood donation feature, which helps blood banks to connect with donors easily,” Jayaraju D., Deputy Director (Blood Safety and STI), KSAPS, told The Hindu on Thursday.

Although blood donation has been on the rise in the State over the years, voluntary blood donation has been on an average around 85% of the total collection. “While we had an annual target of collecting 7.71 lakh blood units in 2018-19, we collected 8.56 lakh units. Although the achievement is 110%, only 86% of this has been collected through voluntary blood donations. We want to increase voluntary blood donations, and social media is the best tool for this,” he said.

All blood banks

Of the total 201 blood banks in the State, 42 are run by the government, eight by the Indian Red Cross Society, 19 by charitable trusts, and 132 are private blood banks.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ankur Mehra, head of India Media Partner Development at Facebook, pointed out that the social media platform in 2017 launched a feature in India to help connect people willing to donate blood.

Getting notified

“The feature allows people to sign up as donors on Facebook and get notified when blood banks near them request blood donations. Since then, it has inspired 22 million donors in India to register as blood donors. Karnataka is the first State to issue a directive to its blood banks to use the feature,” he said.

Following a market research of the demand and supply of blood by banks in States high on the radar of shortage of voluntary blood donations last year, Facebook is now working on collaborating with State governments to further promote the concept.

“Our aim is to build trust between the donors and blood banks. Most people who want to donate may not know how and where to do it. Even if they know, sometimes they may be busy and may not be in a position to donate. In such circumstances, they tend to forward the message to other interested persons and Facebook is the best platform for this,” Mr. Mehra said.