Using charity to influence faith of beneficiary has serious consequences in democracy: Dhankar

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that structured use of charity to influence faith of the beneficiary has serious consequences in a democracy, adding that assistance to the needy, marginalised, and vulnerable should be without any strings attached.

Addressing students at Adichunchanagiri University in B.G. Nagara, Mandya, he said, “Our civilizational ethos tells us, never speak of charity. Charity is never to be claimed. You do it, and you forget about it.”

The Vice-President said India can give guidance to everyone on what is inclusivity. “Surely, we don’t need lessons in something we have lived through for more than 5,000 years,” he remarked. “This philosophy alone is sustainable and makes for global peace and harmony, but some people have a different concept of inclusivity that is destructive of a sense of inclusivity. We have to be extremely cautious and careful.”

The VP highlighted the role of religious institutions during crisis, saying the footprint of religious institutions in times of natural calamities and other similar challenges complements governmental efforts.

H.D. Deve Gowda, former Prime Minister of India, Nirmalanandanatha Mahaswami, Adichunchanagiri seer, M.A. Shekhar, Vice Chancellor of Adichunchanagiri University, were among those present at the event.