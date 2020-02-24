Using AI to detect GI cancer early

Detection of gastrointestinal cancer at an early stage will soon be possible in India through Artificial Intelligence (AI) in endoscopy, according to gastroenterologist and head of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology D. Nageshwar Reddy.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the two-day Gastrointestinal (GI) Update 2020 organised by Apollo BGS Hospitals in Mysuru, Dr. Reddy said AI would enable the software in endoscopes to point to early stage cancer and remove it. He described AI in endoscopy as a major advancement in the field of GI endoscopy, which will be available in India in the coming few months. “Even if regular screening shows negative, the AI will point to the cancer,” he said. Endoscopy can detect cancers early. Gatric and colon cancer can be detected at Stage 1 and removed immediately, he said.

The purpose of the conference was to create awareness about the availability of advanced technology to treat gastrointestinal problems.