‘Usher in new values to build a new society’

Senior writer Raghavendra Patil has stressed the need for ushering in new values to build a new society and bring in reforms in the system.

Inaugurating the district conference of the All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) here on Tuesday, Mr. Patil said that people have high expectations from the youth to transform society and make it a better place to live in. To develop a healthy society, the youth should embrace rational thinking and human values. The youth are considered as the future of the country and they should be guided on the right path, he said.

Addressing the gathering, AIDYO State president M. Umadevi said that unemployment is troubling the younger generation. As per records, 60 lakh jobs have been lost in the last six years. A large number of youth have lost jobs in the automobile sector which has been hit badly by the economic slowdown. MNCs have already started issuing pink letters. The government policies have to be blamed for this dire situation. The youth should understand the prevailing situation and raise their voices against wrong government policies, she said.

SUCI(C) district secretary Ramnajanappa Aldalli and AIDYO district president Ramesh Hosamani spoke. Bhavanishankar Goud was elected as the new district unit president, Kotresh Hubballi as vice-president and Hanumesh Hudad as secretary, along with 21 executive committee members.