Use ‘Yuva Nidhi’ aid to crack KPSC, UPSC exams: Dr. Manjunath

March 03, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST

Former director of Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research Dr. C.N. Manjunath on Sunday advised the unemployed youth (referring to those identified under the Yuva Nidhi guarantee scheme) to make use of the financial assistance of ₹3,000 for fresh graduates and ₹1500 for diploma holders given by the State government for developing skills and for getting coaching for cracking competitive examinations conducted by the KPSC and UPSC.

“One should not bother about facilities. Many top officers in civil services today had taken multiple attempts to crack exams. So, do not get disappointed for not clearing in the first attempt in the competitive examinations,” the eminent cardiologist advised the students at the 104th convocation of University of Mysore here.

He told the youth to keep an open mind and try to look for jobs whether it is in the government or the private sector. One should not be obsessed only with government jobs. Work hard and prepare for KPSC, UPSC, and other private sector competitive examinations, the former director advised.

Dr. Manjunath also advised the graduating students to inculcate entrepreneurship and create opportunities for themselves.

“One can always work as an employee for a few years but you should have the dream of becoming an employer.”

Dr. Manjunath said there is no escalator for success as one needs to move forward step by step. Anything coming easier will not last longer. Self confidence, self belief and hard work are real super powers, he argued.