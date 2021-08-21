‘Use water economically’

HUBBALLI

21 August 2021 00:06 IST

Minister for Public Works C.C. Patil has said that with the sole objective of supplying water to every household in the country, an ambitious project named ‘Jal Jivan Mission’ had been launched by the Union government and the ‘life saving’ water should be used economically. He was performing bhoomi puja for the ₹30 lakh project at Neeralagi village in Gadag district on Friday.

Emphasising on the need to ensure quality and speedy work, he asked the authorities to ensure that the work was completed before the deadline and commissioned at the earliest for public use.

On the occasion, the Minister also inaugurated two classrooms constructed at the Government High School in the village. He said a project of ₹33 lakh had been sanctioned for construction of further classrooms.

Mr. Patil said that while education was important for development of overall personality of a student, it was also important that educational institutions had required and adequate amenities and infrastructure, which the government was focussing on. He also called on the teachers to provide value-based education and train the students to become assets of the nation.

Block Education Officer M.A. Radder made introductory remarks. On the occasion, as part of D. Devaraj Urs birth anniversary, ‘Sadbhavana’ pledge was administered to the students.