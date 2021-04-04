The 20th convocation of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) was held in Belagavi on Saturday. The technological university gave away degrees and diplomas to over 70,000 students.

V.K. Atre, scientist and former scientific advisor to Defence Minister, urged young graduates to work for the welfare of society. Engineering and related fields will undergo many changes in the coming decade. There is ample scope for engineering graduates in various fields. They should utilise their knowledge in improving their chosen field, along with development and welfare, he said. Engineers have a responsibility to see that disasters such as the Bhopal gas leak do not recur, he said.

“Technology should be used for all-round development of society. This happens when we use technology wisely, with human considerations,’’ he said. Technology can be a double-edged sword. It can be useful and dangerous. But we can use it for the welfare of everyone and for the all-round development of the country, if we use it rightly,” he said.

“For thousands of years, we have been living in harmony with nature. But with the growth of science and technology, we are moving away from nature. This has led us to exploit technology in a non-sustainable manner, resulting in pollution, climate change and deforestation. Man-centric development has led to depletion of natural resources and drinking water scarcity and other problems. He said that the future challenges would be reducing carbon footprint, increasing green energy usage, feasible use of alternative sources of energy, fighting climate change, protecting data against cyber attacks, providing to a growing population, using bio-technology and new farming techniques,” he said.

“We have to focus on sustainable technology, low-cost solutions to problems and health and nutrition,” he said. “Surely, technology has brought in unprecedented change in the last 200 years. Technology has provided solutions to most of our problems and it will continue to do so,” he added.

Vice-Chancellor Karisiddappa said that VTU would begin implementing provisions of the New Education Policy in 2022-23. “We will try to evolve and grow into a multi-disciplinary university and help our students grow into researchers and entrepreneurs. Research grants will be given to those who work on innovative technologies. We have already started a compulsory course in intellectual property rights and we will soon start a centre of excellence in smart city planning,” he said.

Ashutosh Sharma, secretary, Department of Science Technology, was presented with a honorary doctor of science, honoris causa. Registrar Anand Deshpande, Dean N.V.R. Naidu, registrar evaluation B.E. Rangaswamy and others were present.