Use technology for sustainable development goals: Ashwath Narayan

December 03, 2022 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The week-long innovation lab for sustainable development – UNLEASH 22 – began in Mysuru on Saturday with Minister for Information Technology and Bio Technology C.N. Ashwath Narayan emphasising the need for governments, businesses and innovators to work together to ensure that technology is actively managed to align with societal needs and promote sustainable development.

In his welcome address to the event attended by talents from more than 100 countries, he said innovation and technology had emerged as solution to some of the major challenges the world was facing in agriculture, health, education, social impact or governance. “You name a challenge, and there will be an innovative solution out there for each case”, he remarked.

Claiming that Karnataka, which had emerged as No. 1 in the India’s Innovation Index for the last three years, was the innovation gateway for the world into India, Mr Narayan said the State government had started a unique innovation programme to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – Grand Challenges Karnataka. The programme aims to channelise innovation for social impact. “Government of Karnataka identifies societal problems that are linked to SDGS. The problem statement is given to start-ups and innovators to propose potential solutions. We have conducted challenges related to Mobility, Water, Clean Environment, Education, Primary Health among other areas”, he said.

UNLEASH – 22 is aimed at developing new, innovative and scalable solutions to address the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals; and accelerate positive change towards SDGs by mobilising young talented people in community leadership, problem-solving and launching social and environmental solutions.

UNLEASH – 22 will focus on seven SDGs including Good Health and Wellbeing under which talents will find solutions to improve diabetes awareness, access to healthcare and prevention with focus on Non-Communicable Diseases, besides finding solutions for prevention, diagnosis and accessibility of mental healthcare for all.

Also under focus will be Clean Water and Sanitation under which talents will co-create solutions to address current water and sanitation challenges, focussing on new initiatives to protect clean water sources and to better manage water use. Under the SDG for Affordable and Clean Energy, talents will develop energy solutions needed for energy transition.

Mr. Narayan also pointed out out that sustainability was gaining attention in the programmes conducted by the government and added that issues related to sustainable development were deliberated widely even at the recently concluded Bengaluru Tech Summit.

Chairman of UNLEASH Flemming, Executive Vice-President and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, Sumith Virmani, Mission Director of Atal Innovation Mission Chintan Vaishnav, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT and BT E.V. Ramana Reddy, Director IT and BT Meena Nagaraj and scion of erstwhile Mysuru royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar were present.