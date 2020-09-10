Use oxygen, labs in neighbouring districts if need be: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Thursday expressed concern over increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in some districts, including Bengaluru Urban, and asked authorities in the districts to ensure sufficient availability of kits, laboratories and beds for reducing cases.
To assess the COVID-19 situation in the State in the post-lockdown period, Mr. Yediyurappa held a videoconference with Deputy Commissioners, Chief Executive Officers, and District Health Officers and asked them to utilise oxygen and laboratories of neighbouring districts, in cases of shortages, for testing and faster delivery of test results. He told DCs and DHOs to be vigilant on availability of ventilators in ICUs.
Noting a hike in the number of cases on a daily basis in the post-lockdown period owing to increased movement of people and economic activities, he said the newly appointed 900 doctors would be deployed to districts to handle the cases.
Mr. Yediyurappa told officials of 30 districts to form task forces at the booth level for tracing primary contacts.
Specifically mentioning Mysuru district, he said there was a need to increase tests as a large number of people start visiting the city during Dasara next month.
