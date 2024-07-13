Use of technology in education emphasised

The chairman of National Education Technology Forum (NETF) Anil Sahasrabudhe has said that the use of technology in education was being emphasised for not only increasing gross enrolment ratio or skilling but also for enhancing employability and entrepreneurship.

Delivering the keynote address at the sixth convocation of Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) located at Itigatti off Dharwad on Saturday, Prof. Sahasrabudhe said that between 2020 and 2022, India had shown enormous resilience and despite the COVID-19 pandemic, continued academic activities, new admissions, conduct of classes, examinations, and result announcements via online digital technology systems.

He said that technologies were rapidly changing and to stay updated, students and professionals should become lifelong learners.

Prof. Sahasrabudhe said, “The spirit of science and technology to help society in times of crisis made the institutions a crucible for social change. The sprinkling courses of humanities and social sciences makes education holistic.”

He said the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 focussed on multidisciplinary education with a deep sense of creating value-based human beings who would steer the nation with their able leadership in the future. NEP-2020 had arrived at a crucial time, invigorating and empowering the education system by mandating inter and cross-disciplinary research for the betterment of mankind and society, he said.

Prof. Sahasrabudhe said that with fast-changing technologies, the future was faster that what was imagined. Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, Internet of Things, robotics, drones, quantum computing, data science, blockchain, Chatbox, etc., had revolutionised all sectors of human endeavour.

He emphasised that the need of the hour was to create affordable solutions for masses using science and technology without degrading the environment.

Gold medals

At the sixth convocation, five students shared six gold medals. Yashasvi Singh emerged the topper by bagging two gold medals in Data Science & AI.

Director of IIIT-Dharwad Mahadeva Prasanna spoke about the academic achievements of the institute. The chairman of IIIT-Dharwad S. Sadgopalan presided over the sixth convocation. In all, 248 B. Tech and two doctoral degrees were awarded during the convocation.

