Use of PoP Ganesh idols banned in Dharwad district

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde chairing a preparatory meeting of officials and representatives of Ganesh Mandals in Dharwd on Thursday.

The Dharwad district administration has decided to strictly ban the use of Ganesh idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) and also installation of PoP idols during the public celebrations of Ganesh festival in the district.

Chairing a preparatory meeting with officials of various departments and representatives of Ganesh Mandals in Dharwad on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde conveyed this message and said that the height of the Ganesh idols should not exceed five feet.

The State government and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) have issued guidelines on the installation of Ganesh idols in public places and these guidelines should be followed strictly, he said.

Mr. Hegde directed the officials to ensure that there is no violation and the celebrations are peaceful. Those installing Ganesh idols made of PoP and immersing them in water bodies will be liable to pay a penalty of ₹10,000 and face imprisonment, he warned.

He asked the RTO and police officials to visit places where Ganesh idols are sold and transported and ensure that no PoP idol enters the district from other districts in the State and also elsewhere in the country.

Mr. Hegde said that a single-window facility has been set up by the municipal corporation and local bodies for issuing various permissions for installation of Ganesh idols in public places. Those organisations installing Ganesh idols in public places should compulsorily obtain permissions in advance and follow all the government guidelines, he said.

Loudspeakers

Superintendent of Police of Dharwad Lokesh Jagalasar has said that loudspeakers can be used between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. but the use of DJs is not allowed. The Ganesh Mandals installing Ganesh idols in public places should produce a copy of the permission to the revenue and police officials. They should use only green crackers, he said.

He said that those playing songs that hurt religious sentiments of other communities will be dealt with strictly.

Emphasising the need for Ganesh Mandals to follow the prescribed route for the immersion procession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Sahil Bagla asked the mandal representatives to ensure there are no night-long processions either during installation or immersion.

Municipal Commissioner B. Gopalkrihna said that road repair works will be carried out immediately before the festival and water bodies for immersion of idols will be identified and cleaned. He also said that the municipal corporation will ensure that all streetlights are functional during the duration of the public celebrations.