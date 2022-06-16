Use of award names: Court grants temporary injunction

A city court has passed temporary injunction restraining the Amateur Body Builders and Physique Sports Federation India (ABBPSF), Bengaluru, from using names of awards like Bharath Shreshta, Bharath Shree, Bharath Kumar, Bharath Kishore, Bharath Uday.

The 18th additional city civil and sessions court passed the ex-parte interim order on June 13 on a suit filed by the Indian Fitness and Body Builders’ Federation (IFBBF), Bengaluru. It has been claimed in the suit that these award names were being used by the IFFBF since 1986 continuously and extensively for its body building awards in the competitions and hence these names have become its exclusive trademarks being their prior user and proprietor.

The IFBBF has complained that ABBPSFI has started using similar names for its awards in body building competitions with minor changes in the spellings of some the trademark award names. It has also been contended in the suit that the IFBBF has been suffering irreparable damage of goodwill as the defendant is preying upon the goodwill and a long-standing reputation of the plaintiff in the business and competition in the field of body building.

The IFBBF has sought a permanent injunction against the defendant and their agents from using these trademarks.