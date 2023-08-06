Use money that you save from govt. benefits for education of your children, poor told

August 06, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Belagavi

“Each poor family is saving up to ₹4,000-₹5,000 per month due to the implementation of the Congress government’s five guarantees. The beneficiaries should strive to invest that money in the education of their children and other constructive expenditure,” Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said in Belagavi on Saturday.

He was speaking after launching the Gruha Jyoti scheme at the Pandit Kumar Gandharva Rang Mandir.

He said that the State government has estimated the monthly outgo at ₹43 crore, as the number of registered beneficiaries was around 10.5 lakh houses.

“We are willing to foot the bill even if the number goes up,” he said.

He said that electricity usage records over the last few decades have shown that the average use of power by each household in the State is 53 units. “We have announced free usage of up to 200 units, which will cover the average users easily,” he said.

To a query, he said that there is no need to attach importance to the allegations of corruption by H.D. Kumaraswamy, Janata Dal(S) leader. The former Chief Minister has been making allegations for over two months, without giving any proof. It is easy to make allegations, but difficult to substantiate them, he added.

He said that some BJP leaders have said they will complain to the Prime Minister against alleged corruption in the State. “That is alright as any affected citizen has a right to complain. Those who are involved in corruption will face legal action, while others have nothing to fear,” he said.

Also, there is no guarantee that all complaints forwarded to the Prime Minister’s office will face action. “We had complained to the Prime Minister about 40% corruption during the previous dispensation. But nothing happened,” Mr. Jarkiholi said.