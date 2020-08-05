Use minimum fertilizers, farmers told

YADGIR

05 August 2020 22:23 IST

Raichur Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar has said that there is no shortage of fertilizer in his district. Farmers should use the minimum quantity of urea and other fertilizer as there is adequate moisture in soil owing to sufficient rainfall.

Addressing a meeting in Raichur on Wednesday, he advised farmers to get original bills while purchasing fertilizer and inform the Raita Sampark Kendras or officers of the Agriculture Department, if retailers were found selling fertilizer at higher prices.

As much as 2.70 lakh hectares of area have been covered during this kharif season. Farmers have sown green gram, red gram, paddy and cotton. There was a demand fo 98,700 tonnes of fertilizer till the end of July month. The authorities concerned have supplied 87,740 tonnes so far. The demand for urea till the end of July was 31,100 tonnes. Of this, 24,874 tonnes have been supplied. The demand in August is 41,800 hectares, the Deputy Commissioner explained.

Advertising

Advertising

A total of 48,000 farmers in the district have registered their names for benefits under Fasal Bima Yojane. Onion, paddy and sunflowers growers can also benefit under the scheme. The last date for registration under the scheme is August 14, Mr. Venkatesh Kumar said.

Joint Director of Agriculture Department S.S. Abid, Deputy Director of Industry Department Md Irfan and Sandeep, S.S. Patil, Majula and others were present.