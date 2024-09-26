Use KMERC funds only for the development of mining-hit villages, Hiremath tells govt.

Social activists and leaders of Samaj Parivartana Samudaya (SPS) S.R. Hiremath and Chaganur Mallikarjun Reddy have demanded that the State government use funds accumulated in the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC) only for restoration and rehabilitation of areas affected by mining.

They also warned of protests and legal action if the funds are diverted to villages not affected by mining or for other purposes.

“There are 283 villages in Ballari district that are affected by illegal mining in Ballari. Around ₹30,000 crore is accumulated with the KMERC. This money is meant for the restoration and rehabilitation of villages affected by mining only. It cannot be used for villages not affected by mining and for other purposes,” they said.

“KMERC has been established on the direction of the Supreme Court. The very purpose of forming the corporation is to ensure that there is no intervention or interference of the legislature in the utilisation of funds for the intended purpose. The former judge of the Supreme Court B. Sudarshan Reddy has been appointed as its chief. This is not government funds. It should be used only for the villages affected by mining in the district,” Mr. Hiremath said at a media conference in Ballari on Thursday.

Recalling the former Minister B. Sriramulu’s promise made during the last Lok Sabha elections of utilising KMERC funds for the development of Ballari district, Mr. Hiremath said that Mr. Sriramulu and others must stop dreaming of diverting the funds for other areas.

“Mr. Sriramulu, who is a close aide of the kingpin of illegal mining in Ballari and former Minister Gali Janardhan Reddy, recently promised that around ₹20,000 crore of KMERC funds will be utilised for Ballari district development. Hagari Bommanahalli MLA Nemiraj Naik also promised to use KMERC funds to build a check-dam in an area not affected by mining. The KMERC funds cannot be used at will as these people wish. They should first stop dreaming of diverting the funds,” Mr. Hiremath said.

Recalling the attempts made to divert KMERC funds for other areas, Mr. Hiremath said that the then Ballari City MLA a few years ago got KMERC funds for implementing a 24 X 7 drinking water supply project. But it was finally dropped after objection was raised.

“Now, the government is planning to implement a 24 X 7 drinking water supply project for Hosapete city utilising KMERC funds. We have submitted our objections to the Deputy Commissioner. I hope that the proposal will be dropped shortly. The KMERC funds must first be used for the development and restoration of mining-ravaged village,” he said.

Return sites, CM told

To a question, the leaders said that the government must reconsider its decision to sell 3,667 acres of land to Jindal in Ballari district. They also said that the Chief Minister should also make sure that all the sites illegally allotted to his wife by Mysore Urban Development Authority are returned immediately.

Shreeshaila Aldalli, Bhairapur Timmanagowda, G.K. Nagaraj and other activists were present.

