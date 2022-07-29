Karnataka

Use grants under SCP, TSP for a particular year, officials told

Staff ReporterRavikumar Naraboli YADGIR July 29, 2022 08:28 IST
Updated: July 29, 2022 08:28 IST

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal has instructed officials to use grants released under the Special Component Plan (SCP) for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) for Scheduled Tribes (STs) for the current financial year.

She was addressing a meeting in Yadgir on Thursday.

The Deputy Commissioner said that there would be no tolerance for any delay in using the released grants for the particular year.

“Officers should work efficiently and promptly in taking programmes to the beneficiaries,” she stressed.

The government announced many programmes under different departments. “The officers of the departments concerned should take appropriate action in implementing them effectively,” she said.

Ms. Snehal also said that a show-cause notice should be issued to a officer who was absent from the meeting.

