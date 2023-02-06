Use grant released under Special Component Plan and Tribal Sub Plan properly, completely: Minister

February 06, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - Yadgir

Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Pujari has said that grant under Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub Plan (TSP) meant for comprehensive development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should be used properly and the schemes implemented completely.

He was addressing a review meeting at a Morarji Desai Residential School in Bendebembali village in Wadagera taluk of Yadgir district on Monday. The Minister also distributed government benefits to beneficiaries.

He said that the grant reserved in the annual Budget for the welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes should be used effectively to provide them the basic amenities and also other individual facilities. “Officers should ensure that the grant is used properly and that no single beneficiary is left out of getting these facilities accordingly,” he added.

The Minister directed the officials to collect data with information on beneficiaries having received benefits and what they required to get in the future, their dwelling houses and whether electricity connection is given to them, etc., to provide them more such facilities, if any.

“If data is collected by the district and taluk level officials, it will be easy to provide facilities under the various schemes to the last beneficiary in society,” he said.

Mr. Pujari received information from officials present at the meeting about grant sanctioned, released and the growth achieved under various projects. He then instructed them to complete the works being implemented by the end of March this year.

The Minister said that borewells will be drilled under the Ganga Kalyan Yojane after the amount is credited directly to bank accounts of beneficiaries.

According to the announcement made by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the presentation of Budget, each beneficiary will under the yojane get the amount directly in his bank account. Now, 17,000 beneficiaries will get grant and thereafter, 18,000 more will get it at a later stage.

He said that 24,000 motorcycles and 8,125 sewing machines will be released to beneficiaries.

The Minister then had lunch with students at the residential school in Bendebembali.

Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal, Member of Legislative Council B.G. Patil and Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal and Devendra Nath Nad, Suresh Ambiger, Rakesh Kumar and others were present.