Use govt. sops to bring in changes in your family and country, says MLA

January 25, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal after laying the foundation stone for four school rooms in Maramkal village on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“You can bring in changes by getting education. Therefore, you should use the facilities provided by the government and bring in changes in your family and also in the country,” Member of Legislative Assembly Venkatareddy Mudnal has said.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for four school rooms and a toilet attached to the Government High School being taken up at a cost of ₹55 lakh in Maramkal village in Shahapur taluk (Yadgir constituency) on Wednesday.

Parents should provide education to their girl children to bring confidence in them and also make them self-reliant, he said and added that he has thrown focus on constructing school buildings and additional rooms to give a boost to the education sector and to ensure that no single child suffers without proper education.

