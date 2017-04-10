Usable water in KRS is only 0.535 tmcft

Ahead are tough days ahead as the storage position in Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir is inching towards the ‘Dead Storage’ level. The reservoir, the major drinking water source for Bengaluru, has shrunk into a lake owing to the failure of monsoon for the last three years. The water level was just 75.24 ft. at 6 a.m. on Monday as against the level of 81.39 ft. on the corresponding day last year.

While the maximum capacity of the reservoir is 124.80 ft., the ‘Dead Storage’ level is 74 ft.

The live storage (usable water) stood at just 0.535 tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) as against its maximum capacity of 49.45 tmcft. According to Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) officials, the flow into the reservoir was at the rate of just 251 cusecs, while the outflow was at 873 cusecs at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Outflow

The outflow is to meet the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru, parts of Bengaluru Rural, Mysuru, Mandya and parts of Ramanagaram di

stricts.

The KRS level has been precariously plummeting for several days now. If the same quantum of outflow is maintained, the reservoir would reach dead storage level in eight days, CNNL officials said.

The dried reservoir bed reflects the precarious water situation. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has already requested the authorities concerned to draw water below the ‘dead storage’ level.

The State government is contemplating pumping water from the reservoir even after it reaches the ‘dead storage’ level, but it would contain dust particles and would not be feasible for drinking, without purification. During its purification, at least 40% of water might be wasted, say officia

Sixth consecutive year

According to the CNNL officials, this precarious situation has occurred for the sixth consecutive year owing to various reasons such as the dry weather, poor monsoon, and water-sharing crisis.