UASB plans to grant affiliation to private agriculture colleges; students protest

The University of Agricultural Sciences Bangalore (UASB) has taken the first step towards granting affiliation to private agriculture colleges for the first time in the State. However, this has not gone down well with the students and has drawn their ire. Students of UASB staged a protest at the Krishi Santhe held at the GKVK on Saturday (July 27).

The students presented a letter from the UASB Registrar’s office on July 8, which says: “Pending ratification by the Academic Council, the University of Agricultural Sciences is pleased to approve the decision to grant affiliation for colleges and recognise institutions operating independently and offering courses in agriculture and allied subjects as per the provisions of UAS Act 2009 (Section 44 to 51) ... However, UAS, Bangalore will have some level of control or influence over the academic policies, standards of education or programmes of such affiliated colleges,” the letter further said.

Govt. yet to take a call

The State government is yet to take a call on the move, sources said. While the approval is pending, the student body argues that granting affiliation to private colleges will lead to the quality of agricultural education being compromised and will take away employment opportunities.

“After the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of graduates has increased in the country and the State, resulting in a rise in unemployment. Agricultural graduates are already working in the banking sector, LIC, and private companies, earning between ₹15,000 to ₹20,000. The Agriculture Department conducts recruitment once every 6 to 7 years. However, thousands of students (graduates and postgraduates) come out from all universities annually,” said a statement from the State Agricultural and Horticultural University Students’ Union, Bengaluru.

The statement also asked, “In 2016 alone, there were 8,000 applications for positions called by the Agriculture Department, and now, in 2024, approximately 15,000 graduates are waiting for opportunities. Given this situation, why are private colleges needed?”

Not the first time

This is not the first time that UASB has thought about granting affiliations to private colleges. In 2016, UASB wanted to grant affiliations to three private colleges. However, a massive protest by the students of agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry across the State until 2018 stopped the move.

According to a source in UASB, while the government is yet to announce its decision formally, there is a high possibility that affiliations will be given. “While students argue that private colleges might not have the kind of campuses required for agricultural universities, might not have strict evaluation regulations and lead to employment issues, the government seems to think otherwise. He thinks that affiliations will help in creating more agriculture jobs. He wants to have a meeting with the students before announcing anything,” the source said.