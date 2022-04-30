U.S. varsity to confer honorary doctorate on Prabhakar Kore

He is the first Indian to be chosen by the Thomas Jefferson University

The Thomas Jefferson University (TJU), Philadelphia, United States of America, has chosen Chairman of KLE Society Prabhakar Kore for award of honorary doctoral degree.

The honorary doctoral degree will be awarded at the convocation of the university to be held on May 25 at Thomas Jefferson University.

Addressing presspersons in Belagavi on Saturday, Richard J. Derman, Associate Provost for Global Affairs at the university and Research Director of KLE University Shivaprasad Goudar said that Mr. Kore had been chosen for the honour in recognition of efforts to foster the collaboration in the field of education and also in imparting high quality traditional and professional education. “He is the first Indian to receive the honour”, Mr. Derman said.

Mr. Derman said that The India Centre for Studies at Thomas Jefferson University would also be inaugurated during the convocation. The Study Centre would foster the academic and research collaboration between KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research (KAHER) and Thomas Jefferson University, he said.

He said it was one among the four centres being set up by the university. The other three centres are being set up in Italy, Ireland and Israel. Established in 1824, TJU is among the oldest universities in USA and is ranked among top 10 universities for certain academic programmes.