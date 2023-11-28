U.S. firms keen to invest in Tier 2, 3 cities of Karnataka: U.S. Consulate General

November 28, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The U.S. companies are keen to invest in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in Karnataka, said Christopher W. Hodges, U.S. Consulate General in India, here on Tuesday.

“We have been getting feedback from the U.S. companies to look at cities beyond Bengaluru to expand business,’‘ said Mr. Hodges, who was meeting M.B. Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

In February, a U.S. trade delegation will visit Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to explore the landscape of these States mainly in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to see whether they can facilitate the setting up of businesses for our companies, Mr. Hodges said.

Mr. Patil insisted the U.S. administration should consider opening the office of Consulate General at Whitefield in Bengaluru.

Explaining the rationale, MR. Patil informed the U.S. Consulate General that a Knowledge, Healthcare, Innovation, and Research (KHIR) city that was proposed to come up on the outskirts of the city would help strengthen Bengaluru’s position as a hub of medical tourism, provide employment to local people, and also help attract skillsets from across the globe.

“Spread over 2,000 acres, KHIR City will have a final plan ready in the next 2-3 months,’‘ the Minister said. He also spoke to Mr. Hodges about the opportunities in sectors such as aerospace and defence, semiconductors, biotech, and machine tools.

“Karnataka is already strong in IT and design and now we want to take it further to the manufacturing sector. In the Tier-II and Tier-III cities, we do have very good connectivity which can help new businesses,” informed Patil.