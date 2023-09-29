ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. firm Waters Corporation to invest ₹ 133 cr in Bengaluru

September 29, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Minister M.B. Patil greeting the delegation led by Udit Batra, President and CEO, Waters Corporation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Massachusetts-based Waters Corporation, an analytical laboratory instrument and software company with a market capitalisation (NYSE) of over $16 billion, will invest $16 million (around ₹133 crore) to set up its global capability centre at RMZ Ecoworld in Bengaluru.

The company’s India investment plan was shared by its president and CEO Udit Batra with a visiting business delegation from Karnataka headed by State’s Large and Medium Industries & Infrastructure Minister M.B. Patil in Boston on Thursday.

Waters Corporation has also requested support in building partnerships with local pharmaceutical giants manufacturing biosimilars to be able to collaborate with the vision to export medicines to other markets, said a communique from Mr. Patil’s office.

The delegation also toured Waters Corporation’s analytical instrument-manufacturing factory. The delegation comprised S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Karnataka, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Industries and Commerce.

