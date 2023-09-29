HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. firm Waters Corporation to invest ₹ 133 cr in Bengaluru

September 29, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Minister M.B. Patil greeting the delegation led by Udit Batra, President and CEO, Waters Corporation.

Minister M.B. Patil greeting the delegation led by Udit Batra, President and CEO, Waters Corporation. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Massachusetts-based Waters Corporation, an analytical laboratory instrument and software company with a market capitalisation (NYSE) of over $16 billion, will invest $16 million (around ₹133 crore) to set up its global capability centre at RMZ Ecoworld in Bengaluru.

The company’s India investment plan was shared by its president and CEO Udit Batra with a visiting business delegation from Karnataka headed by State’s Large and Medium Industries & Infrastructure Minister M.B. Patil in Boston on Thursday.

Waters Corporation has also requested support in building partnerships with local pharmaceutical giants manufacturing biosimilars to be able to collaborate with the vision to export medicines to other markets, said a communique from Mr. Patil’s office.

The delegation also toured Waters Corporation’s analytical instrument-manufacturing factory. The delegation comprised S. Selvakumar, Principal Secretary to Government, Department of Commerce and Industries, Government of Karnataka, and Gunjan Krishna, Commissioner for Industrial Development and Director, Industries and Commerce.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.