U.S. engineering students to do internship at NIT-K

Six engineering students from reputed universities in the United States will do summer internship studying about 3D printing at the National Institute of Technology-Karnataka (NIT-K), Surathkal, for three years from 2021.

The United States National Science of Foundation (NSF) has awarded ₹2 crore to a collaborative project of NIT-K with New York University (NYU) and other institutes for the same. The funding is from International Research Experience for Students (IRES) grant.

“It is a great opportunity for students of both the countries for exploring new avenues in 3D printing with a focus on developing viable solutions for societal needs. This project aims to provide students a comprehensive experience of taking 3D printing research from the laboratory to industrial-scale realisation,” NIT-K Director K. Umamaheshwar Rao said in a release.

Mrityunjay Doddamani, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, NIT-K and Nikhil Gupta, Professor, Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, New York University, are directing the collaborative project in their respective countries.

Referring to 3D printing Mr. Doddamani said that it is depositing one layer of material over the another which will build a three dimensional structure or component. The NIT-K, having 13th NIRF ranking in the country, has proven expertise in the area of 3D printing of lightweight composites.

Mr. Doddamani said that each summer internship will last eight weeks. It will also enable NIT-K students to interact with U.S. students for research in the laboratories at the NIT-K and provide opportunities for hands-on research, industry exposure, and cultural interactions.

The 3D printing has the potential to change the manufacturing scenario substantially, said Shrikantha Rao, Head of Mechanical Engineering, NIT-K.