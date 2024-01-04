U.S. diplomat visits Oriental Research Institute in Mysuru; apprised of the manuscript collection, preservation process

January 04, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

The U.S. Consul General Christopher W. Hodges visited the Oriental Research Institute (ORI) in the city and apprised himself of the rich collection of palm leaf manuscripts and their digitalisation which is under way, on Thursday, January 4.

The ORI has a collection of nearly 40,000 palm leaves and paper manuscripts and some of the rare works include that of Kautilya’s Arthashastra.

Consul General Hodges showed interest in the manuscript of Arthashastra to preserve which special care has been taken by the ORI.

D.P. Madhusudanacharya, Director, ORI explained the significance of the work and its history to Mr. Hodges and said that the complete palm-leaf manuscript of Arthashastra in Granta script was discovered and edited for the first time by Dr. R. Shamashastri, a well-known scholar.

‘’The Consul General was briefed about the script and the historical significance of Arthashastra which was first published in 1909 opening up new vistas in the study of ancient Indian polity and economy,’’ said Dr. Madhusudanacharya.

Apart from showing the collection of palm leaf manuscripts, the Consul General expressed interest in the digitalisation of manuscripts that is currently underway in collaboration with Mythic Society, Bengaluru.

The Consul General not only expressed astonishment at the collection and the preservation of the palm leaf manuscripts but also at the architecture of the building housing the ORI, according to its director.

The building housing the ORI was completed in 1887 to commemorate the golden jubilee of Queen Victoria’s ascension to the British throne.

The U.S. Consulate General in Chennai had sanctioned grants to the conservation of the heritage structure in 2012.

‘’We also gifted the Consul General with a copy of the English version of volume 4 of Sritattvanidhi authored by the 19th century ruler Krishnaraja Wadiyar III,’’ said Dr. Madhusudanacharya.