Ursu community leaders decry statue installation

December 09, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Members of the Ursu community decried the installation of the statue of late Dr. Rajendra Swamiji at Gun House circle on Friday night and said that they would launch an agitation against it.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday representatives of the Ursu association said they the surreptitious installation of statue late in the night amounted to sullying the name of the seer and the religious institutions.

Mr. Amarnath Raje Urs said the association desired that the statue of late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar be installed as there are statues of other maharajas around the palace. The community members vowed to approach the court and fight the issue legally. There are records and documents to prove that the land belongs to the erstwhile royal family and hence those who have installed the statue should remove it on their own, said Mr. Amartnath Raje Urs.

Another member Jayadevaraje Urs said the issue pertaining to installation of statue was embroiled in court and the association members would meet the deputy commissioner to apprise him of their stance.

Meanwhile, former MLA L. Nagendra said that the two parties should resolve the issue through talks and not slug it out on the streets. He said the contribution of the seer and the maharajas to the development of Mysuru, was immense and hence it would be in the fitness of things that the members of both the community resolve their differences through talks.

