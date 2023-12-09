HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ursu community leaders decry statue installation

December 09, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Ursu community decried the installation of the statue of late Dr. Rajendra Swamiji at Gun House circle on Friday night and said that they would launch an agitation against it.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday representatives of the Ursu association said they the surreptitious installation of statue late in the night amounted to sullying the name of the seer and the religious institutions.

Mr. Amarnath Raje Urs said the association desired that the statue of late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar be installed as there are statues of other maharajas around the palace. The community members vowed to approach the court and fight the issue legally. There are records and documents to prove that the land belongs to the erstwhile royal family and hence those who have installed the statue should remove it on their own, said Mr. Amartnath Raje Urs.

Another member Jayadevaraje Urs said the issue pertaining to installation of statue was embroiled in court and the association members would meet the deputy commissioner to apprise him of their stance.

Meanwhile, former MLA L. Nagendra said that the two parties should resolve the issue through talks and not slug it out on the streets. He said the contribution of the seer and the maharajas to the development of Mysuru, was immense and hence it would be in the fitness of things that the members of both the community resolve their differences through talks.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.