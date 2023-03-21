ADVERTISEMENT

Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda row: DKS urges seer to lead agitation while BJP says it will conduct more research

March 21, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A day after Adichunchanagiri Mutt seer asked political leaders to stop peddling the fictional characters of Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda as killers of Tipu Sultan and stymied efforts to make a movie on the subject, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday stated that he would lead an agitation against spreading lies if the seer does not take the leadership role.

“The seer should take up the leadership role in the fight against the fictional characters and not invite someone for a compromise. As the spiritual head of the community, it is his responsibility to lead the agitation,” Mr. Shivakumar told reporters at Adichunchanagiri Mutt in Nagamangala. Stating that the Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda characterisation is an effort to sully the community, Mr. Shivakumar said: “If the seer does not take the lead in agitation, I will start an agitation keeping aside my political position.”

He said: “Our community is big and there is no need to beg. We have pride and strength, and we will answer this narrative. We are not cowards.”  

Meanwhile, reiterating his statement, BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi told presspersons in Tumakuru that Uri Gowda-Nanje Gowda characters find mention in Suvarna Mandya edited by the late D. Javare Gowda, a former Vice-Chancellor of Mysore University, and released in 2006. “It is not our creation and our government was not there. Those who called the characters fictional or lies should apologise. It is an issue that has to be researched further. We will continue to search for more documents.”

He said: “We respect the seer’s stand. However, we continue to hold our stand on Tipu as communal.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the seer expressed his opinion. “He has said further research is needed and we agree. We are basing our argument on Suvarna Mandya. We should research together to understand the truth.”  

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai too maintained that there was no question of the party having suffered a setback with respect to this issue.

However, differing from party colleagues, Housing Minister V. Somanna told presspersons at Bengaluru that it was a useless issue, and the focus should be on the development of the State and the country, and the future of youth as spoken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

